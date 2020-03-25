Maharashtra's first two COVID-19 patients discharged after successfully overcoming disease

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The first two reported cases of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra have been discharged from hospital on Wednesday after successfully overcoming the disease.

"Both the patients have been discharged now," said Dr Ramchandra Hunkare, Chief of Pune Municipal Corporation's health department.

The cases, both from Pune, were released from the hospital after successful treatment and following the negative outcome of COVID-19 tests performed on them, twice.

"Samples of three others in Pune are now tested negative for the first time and their samples have been sent for second testing again, the reports of which are expected by Wednesday evening. If those reports come negative again they shall be discharged with due process," Dr Hunkare said.

Earlier, Pune Municipal Corporation PRO Sanjay More said, "First two positive cases found in Pune and in Maharashtra have tested negative twice for COVID-19 hence both will be discharged from hospital today."

"On March 9 they were admitted to hospital. After 14 days their samples were found negative. On Tuesday, the samples were again sent for testing and were found negative for coronavirus. So we are discharging them on Wednesday as per discharging protocol. They will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days" the PRO said.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday, six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107. In India, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases for coronavirus. (ANI)

