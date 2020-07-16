Maharashtra's first woman SEC Neela Satayanaraya dies of COVID-19, Guv Koshyari extends condolences

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Election Commissioner and acclaimed Marathi author, Neela Satyanarayan, died of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Satyanarayana was the first woman commissioner of the Election Commission. She was detected positive with COVID-19 a few days back and was undergoing treatment at Seven Hills Hospital at Marol in Andheri (East), where she breathed her last.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed condolences on the demise of former State Election Commissioner, stating that "we have lost a dedicated officer and socially responsive thinker."

"Smt Neela Satyaranayana was an outstanding officer, a prolific writer, a courageous mother and social thinker. She discharged every role in her career and life with absolute dedication, positive attitude and passion. In her demise, we have lost a dedicated officer and socially responsive thinker. I pay my deepest respects to the memory of late Smt. Satyanarayana and pray God to give her family strength to bear the great personal loss," the Governor said in a statement. (ANI)





