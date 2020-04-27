Maharashtra's mortality rate due to coronavirus is 4.24%: Health Department

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): The mortality rate in Maharashtra due to coronavirus is 4.24 per cent said the State Health Department on Monday.

"With 440 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Maharashtra has mounted to 8,068. Besides, the total number of deaths has reached 342 after 19 new deaths were reported," said an official statement from the Health Department.

The statement also said, "While India's mortality rate is 3.13%, the mortality rate in Maharashtra due to coronavirus is at 4.24 per cent."

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 27,892, of which 6185 have recovered/migrated and 872 patients have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

