Maharashtrawadi Gomantak party chief vows to defeat BJP in Goa Assembly elections

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 7 (ANI): President of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Deepak Dhavalikar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it has no respect for his party and added that their aim is to defeat BJP with the help of TMC in the upcoming Assembly elections.

This statement by the MGP president comes hours after the party announced its tie-up with Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming polls. Previously, it was in an alliance with the BJP. MGP is considered a key player in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Dhavalikar said, "I know TMC is new to Goa but I don't see it as a problem. Back in 1994, even BJP was a new party. We had supported them back then. Now, things have changed."

"As of now, BJP has no respect for our party. BJP is posing a lot of problems for us. Now, our aim is to defeat BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections with the help of TMC," he said.



Upon being questioned whether the parties have a seat-sharing formula, the MGP President said, "We are having talks with TMC in the matter. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Goa next week. We will finalise the seat-sharing formula thereafter."

TMC has announced a pre-poll alliance with MGP ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held early next year.

Tweeting from the official Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress, the party on Monday said, "A pre-poll alliance has been announced between TMC-MGP in Goa. Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro and Goa TMC in-charge Mahua Moitra met MGP leader Deepak Dhavalikar today. An official board resolution detailing the blueprint of the TMC-MGP alliance for #Goa2022 has been signed between the two parties."

The TMC aggressively started campaigning for the upcoming polls after former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the party after resigning from the Congress party.

Several leaders from various political parties have joined the TMC recently. (ANI)

