Maharasthra CM Thackeray to visit rain affected Solapur on Oct 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Solapur district on October 19 to assess the situation in the wake of torrential rain, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will tour Solapur district on Monday, 19 October to take stock of the situation caused by torrential rain," said the CMO in a Twitter post.



Earlier in the day, three persons drowned, and one went missing after being washed away by floodwater because of an overflowing canal near Daund city.

The nearby areas of Daund city have been inundated because of heavy rainfall in the area, causing the canal to overflow.

Police added that a search operation is underway to find the missing person. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall and strong wind warning in and around Maharashtra on Thursday. (ANI)

