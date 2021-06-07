Maharastra Minister demands restoration of OBC political reservation

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said the Centre must restore 27 per cent political reservation for Other Backward Communities (OBC) in the local self-government.

Adressing a press conference after attending a meeting with leaders of Akhil Bhartiya Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad (ABMPSP), the minister said that OBC community will come out on the roads for their rights if need arises, adding that he will also join Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and raise the issue.

Bhujbal further said that he will also ask chief ministers of other states to raise the issue as the matter concerns the whole of OBC community across the country.



He added that due to the cancellation of political reservations, 56,000 posts will be snatched away from the OBC communities in Maharashtra alone.

A delegation of the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss issues like Maratha and OBC reservation, and Cyclone Tauktae relief measures, informed State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

