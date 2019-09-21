Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations: Amit Shah chairs meeting of party MPs

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from all the states via video conferencing to discuss the planning of celebrations to be held on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

BJP President Shah along with BJP working President JP Nadda discussed the planning and execution of the celebration in detail, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

BJP MPs joined Shah from their state headquarters through video link.

During the last parliament session, the party had instructed its lawmakers to carry out 'padayatra' (foot march) to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, had urged the citizens to shun the use of single-use plastic on the anniversary which falls on October 2. (ANI)

