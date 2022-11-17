Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Thursday said that he would join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday in Maharashtra's Shegaon.

Sharing a picture of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru on Facebook, Tushar Gandhi said that he would join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow in Shegaon.

"Now I am on my way to Shegaon to join Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow. A photograph of both our ancestors together in Sevagram," he wrote.



The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in its Maharashtra leg. The Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 Kms.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

