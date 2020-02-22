Mahatma Gandhi's life was devoted to truth and service, which are foundations of judiciary: Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Mahatma Gandhi's life was devoted to truth and service, which are considered the foundation of the judiciary.

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, "Respected Mahatma Gandhi ji's life was devoted to truth and service, which are considered the foundation of the judiciary. He himself was a barrister. He has written in great detail in his autobiography about the first case he fought."

Modi said that the judicial conference was taking place at a "great moment for India" as the nation is celebrating the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"It is a great moment for India as this conference is taking place when our country is celebrating the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji was asked to give commission for the case, which he refused. Gandhi was so clear about upholding truth which came from his upbringing, culture and Indian philosophy," he added. (ANI)