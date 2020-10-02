Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love paves way for welfare of entire world: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today saying that his message of "truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and equality in the society".

"On Gandhi Jayanti, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on behalf of the grateful nation. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and equality in the society. They remain the source of inspiration for all humanity," the official handle of the President tweeted (translated roughly from Hindi).

The President urged the people to pledge to be "dedicated to the welfare and progress of the nation, by pursuing the path of truth and non-violence".



"Let us all once again pledge on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that we will always be dedicated to the welfare and progress of the nation, by pursuing the path of truth and non-violence, and by building a clean, prosperous, strong and inclusive India. Will make Gandhiji's dreams come true," he added.

Born on October 2, 1869, in the Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted non-violent resistance and was in the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. (ANI)

