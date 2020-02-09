Mahatma Gandhi's statue found vandalised in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe underway

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found vandalised here in Hazaribagh on Sunday.

Soon after the incident was reported, police started an investigation to ascertain whether the statue fell on its own or was deliberately vandalised.

"We are investigating to ascertain whether the statue fell itself or was vandalised. We are also checking CCTV footage and questioning some people in the area," police said. (ANI)

