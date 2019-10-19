Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the celebrated people from creative and entertainment industry here in New Delhi on Saturday. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts reverberate far and wide: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:05 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Mahatma Gandhi was synonymous with "simplicity and his thoughts reverberate far and wide."
"Gandhi is synonymous with simplicity. His thoughts reverberate far and wide," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying by the PM Office's (PMO) official Twitter handle.
Prime Minister Modi on Saturday had an interaction with the celebrities from the creative and entertainment industry to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
In his address, Modi congratulated the people from the "world of films and television" for their work in popularising Gandhi's ideals.
"The power of creativity is immense. It is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.
Along with the PM, Bollywood's noted actor 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan too shared his views during the event.
He began by appreciating the PM "for thinking about this effort (further popularising the ideals of Bapu)."
Acknowledging the power "creative people" behold, 'Lagaan' actor added: "As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more."

King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan also graced the evening with his presence and thanked PM Modi for the event and bringing people together for "a cause such as this (Mahatma Gandhi)."
"I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi Ji to India and the world," Khan said.

Apart from actors, the PM also welcomed people from behind the camera including 'Raanjhanaa' filmmaker Aanand L Rai.
"We are accustomed to being known as representatives from the world of entertainment. But, you have also added a spirit of responsibility to this by involving us in popularising the ideals of Gandhi Ji," Rai said.
Mentioning the "global influence" of films in his address, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude on behalf of the government, saying, "I am happy to help in any way to ensure maximum impact of your creative initiatives."
October 2nd marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat.
In his speech, PM Modi also appealed to the august gathering to pay a visit to the museum made in Dandi, the place where Gandhi completed the salt march. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:28 IST

