Maha'tra NCB raid: 3 of 8 detained persons taken for medical test by NCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Hours after a team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa, three of the eight detained persons in connection with the raid were taken for the medical test by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

As per the visuals, the son of popular Bollywood superstar Aryaan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, was taken for medical examination by the NCB.

The three people were brought back to the NCB office after the medical check up.

On a late Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

Earlier today, eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

"Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede told ANI.

Among those brought in for questioning to the NCB office in Mumbai include three women, all residents of Delhi.

