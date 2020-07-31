Mahesh Joshi moves SC against Rajasthan HC order to defer disqualification proceedings against Pilot, 18 MLAs

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Assembly Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi has approached the Supreme Court against July 24 order of Rajasthan High Court to defer disqualification proceedings against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

In the plea, Joshi stated that the Rajasthan High Court order was an interference with the authority of the Speaker.

Last week, Rajasthan High Court had ordered status quo on disqualification notices sent by the Speaker effectively barring the Speaker to proceed further on the notices to disqualify the dissident MLAs, even if they do not submit their replies to it.

The High Court has "interfered and restrained" the Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from proceeding further in the disqualification proceedings initiated by him under the Tenth Schedule against the 19 MLAs, which is "unconstitutional and illegal", the plea said.

It seeks stay on proceedings before the Rajasthan High Court.

The notices were issued to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law after the chief whip's application for their disqualification. They were earlier asked to present before the Assembly Speaker on July 17, but the same was deferred in view of the hearing before the High Court.

Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.

The Congress government in Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. (ANI)

