'Mahila' bikers of CRPF to be part of RD Parade 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The women bikers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will participate in the 71st Republic Day parade on 26 January for the first time.

CRPF told that the 'Mahila' bikers will be showcasing their aerobic frills and finesses on the grandeur-laced Janpath

"The CRPF Mahila Bike Team with the moniker 'Dare Devils' was raised in 2014 to showcase the valour and vibrancy, skill and thrill and grit and guts or its women personnel," read CRPF release.

"Comprising of 65 members, the valiant women of the Force have been demonstrating their daredevilry on various occasions which include recently concluded National Unity Day celebrations at Kevadiya, Gujarat, at India Gate during the CRPF Raising Day and RAF Anniversary at Ahmedabad Gujarat," it added.

The daring women troopers would be performing as many as nine motorcycle-borne stunning stunts as they roll along the Rajpath on the Republic Day.

These include Pistol Position. Rifle Position, Beam Roll, Ladder Climbing. Pyramid, All round Deknce, etc, CRPF said.

"The team members are drawn front various parts of the country where they are posted and performing their assigned duties- be it In the terrorism-hit Jammu and Kashmir, LWE areas or in riot and crowd control. The team is led by Inspector Sima Nag of RAF. CRPF is the largest para-military Force in the country tasked with the maintenance of internal security," it stated.

Presently the Force has (16 Mahila Battalions which are deployed in all theatres of the Country ranging front Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist infested areas to North East. One of the Mahila members of the Force has the rare distinction of being the recipient of Ashoka Chakra- the highest peace-time gallantry award for her courageous role in repulsing the fidayeen attack on Parliament in December 2001.

"There are other lady officers who have received gallantry medals. Besides. a number of CRPF women have achieved marked distinctions including Palma Shree in various sports at the national and international events. In fact, CRPF does nurture multiple shades of women empowerment so that its women troopers continue to add shine to the Colours oldie Force and also of the Nation," read the release. (ANI)

