Mahila Cong rally against child abuse in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, organised a rally in the city to create awareness regarding growing instances of child abuse.

The rally was led by General Secretary (Mahila Congress) Apsara Reddy who is also Congress's first Transgender Office Bearer. Several social activists also participated in the rally against child abuse held at Besant Nagar beach road.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "This is something which we need to talk about more. In our society, there is child pornography and child sexual abuse within the family. We always ask what is the police and government doing but every citizen has responsibility in protecting children."

"This rally was to support Chennai police in the arrest of all child porn users and child sex abusers," Reddy added. (ANI)

