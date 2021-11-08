Mahila Congress chief slams BJP, urges it to reduce inflation

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Acting President of Mahila Congress Netta D'Souza on Monday said that it is unfortunate that the internal meeting Of BJP did not focus on issues like rising fuel prices.

She further said that the Prime Minister's attention should be on bringing down inflation.



"During such internal meetings, it is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister instead, of analysing, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking the nation and how the prices of fuel, gas should be controlled, he is taking a jibe at Congress or pointing out what Congress is doing," she told ANI.

Netta D'Souza further said that Congress does not indulge in such talks during its internal party meets.

"When we are having internal meetings, then we are not bothered to talk about BJP or Prime Minister," she said. (ANI)

