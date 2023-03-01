Mahila Congress protests against rising prices of LPG cylinders in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Mahila Congress on Wednesday protested against the rising prices of commercial LPG cylinders in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather who inaugurated the protest told the media, "It is very unfortunate that the common man continues to suffer on daily basis in this country. Everyone sleeps in this country with the trauma of the next morning what is the price that is going to increase? If one day it is LPG, then the next day it is fuel."

Every single day there are decisions by the Central Government that affect the common man. Schemes like MNREGA which is a relief for the poor have been cut short. When there is an election that is the only time when the people of India can expect there will no price hike of fuel or LPG. Once elections are over, the Modi government will come with decisions that have a hard-hitting impact on the people."



MP Mather also slammed Union Minister Smriti Irani, she asked " 50 rupees in one stretch, where is Minister Smith Irani, when the UPA government increased the prices? In parliament, we will raise this issue and whenever people's issues are raised they're trying to submerge our voices. But we will continue to protest."

Petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the ruling front and the opposition in Kerala slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for the "unjustified" Rs 50 hikes in LPG domestic cylinder price.

As per the revised rates, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi and the price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, in the national capital.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. On January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit. (ANI)

