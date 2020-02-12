Mahila Congress to stage countrywide protest against LPG price hike on Thursday

New Delhi [India] Feb 12 : The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), the women's wing of the Congress party, will be staging a nationwide protest on Thursday against the massive hike in the price of cooking gas cylinder, demanding a rollback of the hike.

"Mahila Congress will organize a nationwide massive demonstration against @BJP4India government on 13th February, 2020 demanding a rollback of #LPG">LPGPriceHike," the AIMC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In another tweet, the Mahila Congress said: "India is witnessing the most glaring setback with the double pain of slowing growth and surging inflation. @BJP4India government has added to the stagflation with a sixth straight rise in #LPG">LPG prices, this time nearly 50%!"

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday hiked the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG">LPG) gas cylinder of 14.2 kg by over Rs 140 per cylinder.

Each LPG">LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi (up by Rs 144.50); Rs 896.00 in Kolkata (increased by Rs 149); Rs 829.50 in Mumbai (up by Rs 145); and Rs 881.00 in Chennai (up by Rs 147).

Reacting to the massive hike, senior Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said: "This comes as a rude shock and a big blow to the common person of India. This government is completely insensitive and senseless."









