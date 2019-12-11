Mahim murder case: Police recovers another suitcase containing body parts of Benet Rebello

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Police on Tuesday recovered a suitcase from Mithi river in BKC area here containing a limb and an arm of Benet Rebello, whose chopped body parts were also found in a bag in Mahim on December 2.

According to the police, Rebello, 62, was allegedly killed by his adopted daughter, who was in a relationship which did not have Rebello's approval.

Police had earlier said that the girl and her boyfriend have been taken into custody.

The victim was a musician by profession.

A case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

