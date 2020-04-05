Mahim Police arrest 8 for offering namaaz in group despite lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Mahim Police have arrested eight people for assembling for namaaz on Friday despite the nationwide lockdown in force to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mahim senior police officer Milind Gadankush said that on Friday around 1.40 pm, they got information that some people are offering prayers at New Police colony.

They reached the spot and recorded the namaaz on mobile. After the prayers were over, all eight people were arrested under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

However, later all of them were released on bail. (ANI)

