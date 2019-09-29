Maiden Hull PCT concludes at INS Vishwakarma

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The maiden Hull Pre-Commissioning Training (PCT) for the first batch of IAC-1 Crew comprising one Naval Constructor Officer and five Hull Artificer (HA) Sailors was conducted by INS Vishwakarma from September 2-28, in Kochi.

During the PCT, extensive training on various IAC-1 specific Hull equipment and systems was imparted by HA Sailors with aircraft carrier background.

The PCT included classroom instructions for three weeks at INS Vishwakarma and one week OJT onboard IAC-1 in Cochin Shipyard Ltd at Kochi. (ANI)

