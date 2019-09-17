The naval excercise started at Port Blair on Monday. (Photo/PIB)
The naval excercise started at Port Blair on Monday. (Photo/PIB)

Maiden trilateral naval exercise among India, Singapore, and Thailand kicks off

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A five-day-long maiden trilateral exercise involving Singapore's Navy (RSN), Royal Thailand Navy (RTN) and Indian Navy (IN) commenced at Port Blair on Monday.
The five-day-long exercise is aimed at bolstering the maritime inter-relationships amongst Singapore Thailand and India, and contribute significantly to enhancing the overall maritime security in the region.
This would also strengthen the mutual confidence amongst three navies in terms of interoperability and development of a common understanding of procedures, the Defence Ministry said in a release.
Under the ambit of this exercise, RSN Tenacious, a Formidable-class guided missile stealth frigate and His Majesty's Thailand Ship (HTMS) Kraburi, a Guided Missile Frigate would be exercising with Indian Naval Ships Ranvir, a Guided Missile Destroyer, Kora, a missile corvette and Sukanya, an Offshore Patrol Vessel along with P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft.
During the harbour phase scheduled at Port Blair, professional exchanges, sports fixtures and cross deck familiarisation visits would be organised.
The sea phase scheduled from September 18 to 20, a host of surface and air operations involving Gunnery, Force Protection Measures and Communication drills would be conducted providing experience gaining and learning from each other's best practices.
Besides fostering co-operation, the maiden trilateral exercise would provide an opportunity to participating navies to come together in a spirit of collaboration to nurture stronger ties. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:16 IST

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of his birthday

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday night, ahead of his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:08 IST

Woman, man assaulted in Rajasthan

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A woman and a man were allegedly assaulted and their hair were trimmed in Jodha village of Nagaur district for having an affair.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:58 IST

India's many languages are not it's weakness, says Rahul, BJP hits back

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday listed all 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution besides English and said that 'India's many languages were not its weakness.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:53 IST

Law to facilitate eviction of unauthorised occupants from govt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 : The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Parliament to facilitate smooth and speedy eviction of unauthorised occupants from government residential accommodations, came into effect from Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:49 IST

UP: Bareilly-based University inducts Triple Talaq law in LLB,...

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In what seems to be the first in Uttar Pradesh, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly has inducted the newly passed Triple Talaq Law in its syllabus for the LLB and LLM courses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:43 IST

Navy gets DRDO-designed wargaming software

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A new generation wargaming software was handed over to the Indian Navy here on Monday. The software aims at meeting the "contemporary operational and tactical-level wargaming requirement" for the Navy, the government said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:32 IST

Punjab: CM forms Sub-Committee to tackle stray cattle menace

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday formed a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to check the growing menace of stray cattle in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:30 IST

Mumbai Police gear up for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): With Assembly elections round the corner, Mumbai Police have started gearing up to ensure full-proof security during the exercise.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:28 IST

Pakistan never allowed democracy to breath in PoK: Union Min RK Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Union Minister RK Singh on Monday hit out at Pakistan saying that the neighbouring country never allowed democracy to breathe in PoK.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:27 IST

RTI procedures simplified in last five years: Minister

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the procedures to file an RTI appeal have been simplified in the last five years and denounced rumours that an applicant will have to travel to Delhi to file an RTI after Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh formally come into exist

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:14 IST

PM Modi meets New Jersey Guv, assures cooperation with Indian states

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received New Jersey Governor Phillip D Murphy and assured him of Indian government's support as the US state sought to pursue meaningful bilateral cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:04 IST

Centre enters into allotment agreement with WBPDCL over power generation

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Centre and the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) on Monday entered into an agreement regarding the allocation of coal blocks for the generation of thermal power, according to a press release.

Read More
iocl