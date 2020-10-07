Main accused in SI Exam paper leak case detained on Nepal border

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 6 (ANI): The prime accused in the SI Exam paper leak case, PK Dutta, has been detained at the India-Nepal Border, informed the Assam Police on Tuesday.

"The prime accused in the SI Exam paper leak case, PK Dutta has been detained at the Indo-Nepal Border on the strength of LOC issued by the Assam CID and handed over to the West Bengal Police," the Assam Police said in a tweet.



"Assam Police would take him in custody in due course and bring him to Assam," the tweet read further.

Last week, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police arrested four people in connection with the leak of a question paper for recruitment of Sub-Inspector Unarmed Branch (SI-UB) in the Assam Police force.

The arrests have been made U/S 120 B/406 IPC R/W Section 66 B of IT Act, which relates to leakage of question paper of written examination for recruitment of SI-UB in Assam Police. (ANI)

