Main principle of security is having one's own customised, unique system: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Lauding the country's Defense sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that if 10 countries have the same type of defence equipment then the defence force of those countries would have no uniqueness, adding that the uniqueness and the surprise element is only possible when equipments are developed in one's own country.

The Prime Minister noted that the main principle of security is that one should have its own customised and unique system.

"Main principle of security is that you should have your own customised and unique system. If 10 countries will have the same type of defence equipment, your defence forces would have no uniqueness. Uniqueness and surprise element possible only when equipment develops in your own country," said the Prime Minister while addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action'.

The Prime Minister added that the Union Budget is a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research, design and development to manufacturing.



"This Budget is a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research, design and development to manufacturing. Around 70 per cent of Defence allocation has been kept just for domestic industry. So far, Defence Ministry issued indigenisation list of over 200 defence platforms and equipment," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the procurement process related to defence equipment worth more than Rs 4.5 lakh crores is in different stages.

"After the announcement of this list, contracts of around Rs 54,000 crores have been signed for domestic procurement. Besides this, the procurement process related to equipment worth more than Rs 4.5 lakh crores is in different stages. The third list is going to come soon," said PM Modi.

Union Budget 2022-23 related to the Ministry of Defence has given further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in Defence, said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement. The Ministry has organised a post-budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget for the defence sector.

The objective of the webinar is to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the defence sector. (ANI)

