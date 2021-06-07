Maintain safe number of ICU beds, harmonise units of health system to face third COVID wave: AIIMS COVID Taskforce head

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Dr Naveet Wig, chairman of AIIMS COVID Taskforce, on Sunday stressed on maintaining a safe number of ICU beds and harmonising different units of the health system to tackle the third wave of coronavirus.

Wig, who is also HoD of Medicine Department in AIIMS Delhi said, "If we have learned our lessons from the first two waves, then we can avoid the third wave. In the first wave, we had the top-down approach. We did lockdown and tried to educate the community, sensitise the health system and thus we were able to handle it."

"In the second wave, it was the bottoms-up approach. All districts, sub-districts and villages were made to do their job. Now it is time to be practical. Now we have to check if we have 50 per cent of ICU beds vacant in each district," he said.

"We have to harmonise PHCs, wellness clinics, sub-centres to take care of testing, tracking and quarantining. We have to gear up ambulance services at district levels," he added

On asked how Delhi should lift its lockdown restrictions, he said, "The lockdown restrictions should be lifted but it should be a slow transition. We have to open very slowly. Metro should take some time to start. In the first few weeks, we should experiment at 25 per cent or 33 per cent occupancy. The virus cannot be eradicated."

He also urged to use double masking with clean masks."Clean mask is the mantra," he said.

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2677 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. (ANI)