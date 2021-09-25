Maintaining motivation at home during COVID helped in achieving goal, says UPSC AIR-2

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The second rank holder in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination-2020, Jagrati Awasthi emphasised the importance of maintaining motivation at home during the COVID times is the reason behind achieving her goal to be an IAS officer.

Holding the first position among the women aspirants, Awasthi told ANI, "During the COVID times, coaching centres were all closed, yet maintaining motivation at home was really crucial."

She said that quitting her job in 2019 was a risky move however it was all worth it.



"Initially, I studied for 8-10 hours. Eventually, I increased it to 10-12 hours and about 2 months before the exam, I further pushed it to 12-14 hours," said Awasthi.

Earlier yesterday, the UPSC declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 where a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Shubham Kumar from Katihar in Bihar has secured the first position. (ANI)

