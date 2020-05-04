Maintenance work at Pamban Railway Bridge underway amid lockdown

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): While train services have been suspended across the country in view of COVID-19, the railway employees have engaged themselves in the maintenance and repair work of the Pamban Railway bridge in Rameswaram.

The railway employees here are working in full swing in the absence of rail traffic. They are trying to complete the maintenance work before the lockdown is lifted.

The Pamban Bridge which connects island with the mainland is 105 years old. (ANI)

