Maj Gen Paramvir Singh Sehrawat takes over as GOC 71 Sub Area

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Major General Paramvir Singh Sehrawat on Monday assumed the command of GOC 71 Sub Area at Udhampur.

According to an official statement from the Army, 71 Sub Area is responsible for providing logistic support to formations in northern command as also for the security of the Udhampur military station.

Sub Area has also been contributing actively towards ex-serviceman welfare and aid to civil authority in Udhampur district.

Sehrawat has served in varied terrain and has vast experience spanning over 32 years. He has commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in counter-insurgency operations and an infantry brigade in the western sector.

He has also been a part of the elite 'Special Action Group' of the National Security Guard (NSG), which deals with counter hijacking operation. The officer has been conferred with gallantry awards thrice during his service. (ANI)

