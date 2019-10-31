Maj Gen shares porn clips with girl cadets, set to face court-martial

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A Major General of the Indian Army is all set to face a court-martial after he was allegedly caught sharing pornographic clips with NCC girl cadets.

"The officer was posted in the western part of the country where his responsibilities included looking after girl cadets of the National Cadet Corps. During this posting, he used to share pornographic video clips with the girl cadets," highly-placed Army sources told ANI here.

The girl cadets who received the clips from the Major General complained to the senior authorities after which a detailed inquiry was ordered into the case, sources added.

"The officer is due to retire soon but he will be attached to a formation applying section 123 of the Army Act under which personnel can be tried even after their retirement," the sources said.

In the last few years, after General Bipin Rawat took over as Army Chief, the Indian Army has been acting very strictly against cases of moral turpitude and adultery.

Recently, the Indian army had court-martialled an officer of the rank of Major-General after allegations of sexual harassment involving a lady officer surfaced.

Another officer had faced action for having illicit relations with the wife of a fellow officer.

Around 10 officers have been court-martialled in the last two to three years by the force for indulging in moral turpitude and corruption. (ANI)

