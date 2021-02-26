'Majboot PM' ensures that if he promises 100 paise to people, it reaches them: Rajnath Singh

Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): Raising doubts about the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he does not know whether "Didi allowed the opening of Jan Dhan accounts", but the 'Majboot PM' Narendra Modi makes sure that if people are promised 100 paise under the scheme, then the said amount reaches them.

"I don't know if Didi allowed the opening of Jan Dhan accounts in West Bengal but when the scheme was brought, our former PM Rajiv Gandhi said out of 100 paise sent, people got 14 paise. Modi Ji said he's not 'majboor PM' but 'majboot PM', and made sure 100 paisa reaches people," said Union Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a public rally in Balurghat of the poll-bound West Bengal.

He targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for giving more importance to politics above people and not implementing the Central government's schemes in West Bengal.

The Union Minister also assured the people that if the BJP comes to power in the state, then the party shall not run the government on the basis of caste and religion and follow the principle "Justice to all, appeasement of none".

"We'll not run govt on basis of caste and religion but on basis of justice and humanity. 'Justice to all, appeasement of none' will be our principle. TMC has put politics above people. It's the reason they don't allow the implementation of Centre's schemes in State," remarked Singh.

The minister stated that large gatherings of people at BJP rallies in West Bengal indicate that they want to get rid of Mamata Banerjee and bring the BJP.

"People are gathering in huge numbers at our rallies in West Bengal. It shows that people of State have made up their minds to oust Mamata didi and bring BJP," he added. (ANI)