Major Anuj Sood awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020 has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously.



Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh had lost their lives in the Handwara encounter on May 2, 2020.

While four Army personnel and a police Sub-Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.

Two terrorists were also killed in the operation by the security forces in the remote location of Handwara. (ANI)

