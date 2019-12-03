Major fire at businessman Sekar Reddy's firm in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A major fire broke out on Tuesday at a building in Chennai owned by businessman J. Sekar Reddy.

The fire broke out at 8:30 in the morning at JSR Castle building at Vijayaraghava road of the T Nagar area and eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

