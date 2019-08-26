Major fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a shopping mall here on Monday.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from Sector 25A Spice Mall's top floor in the afternoon. Subsequently, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. However, fire fighting operations are underway, police said.

Reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

