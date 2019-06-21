Major fire breaks out in chairs manufacturing firm at Cherlapally, no casualties

Cherlapally (Telangana) [India], Jun 21: A major fire broke out in a chair manufacturing company here in Cherlapally town on Thursday night.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred at 9 pm.

"We have received a complaint stating that a major fire broke out at 9 pm in chairs manufacturing company in Cherlapally area in the limits of Khushayiguda police station," officials said.

Soon after the incident was reported, three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

So far no casualties have been reported. (ANI)

