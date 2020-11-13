Major fire breaks out in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at a clothing store in a three-storeyed building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Thursday.

As per the Delhi Fire Department, 26 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the surrounding buildings were evacuated.



"The fire department received a call at around 8:40 pm regarding the fire after which, 26 fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the fire. The surrounding buildings have been evacuated," a statement from the fire department said.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

