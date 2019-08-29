Major general Bipin Bakshi meeting Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday Photo/ANI
Major general Bipin Bakshi meeting Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday Photo/ANI

Major Gen Bipin Bakshi meets Assam Governor

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:29 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Major general Bipin Bakshi, VSM, Additional Director General National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, North Eastern Region met the governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi here on Thursday.
"The General Officer briefed the Governor about the forthcoming NCC sailing expedition on the Brahmaputra, a feat which has not seen any parallels so far with the NCC cadets," a press released said.
During his interaction, the ADG also briefed the Governor about the increasing growth and strength of NCC.
"The Governor appreciated the efforts of NCC fraternity and reassured the ADG that adequate assistance will be provided to the NCC to facilitate them in attaining the goal of building up the youth of the state," read an official statement. (ANI)

