Major General H Dharmarajan takes over as new GOC of Bengal Sub Area

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 2 (ANI): Major General H Dharmarajan, a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal Bar, Vishisht Seva Medal, on Wednesday took charge as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Bengal Sub Area.



The General is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khandakwasla, Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. The General has attended Higher Command Course at Washington DC and National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi. The General Officer is a B Tech, MSc (Defence Studies), MSc (National Security Strategy), M Phil (Strategic Studies) and MBA (HRM).

He was Commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (Madras Engineer Group) in December 1986 and during thirty-six years of his illustrious career, the General Officer has held several appointments at various levels at Brigade, Division, Corps, Command and Army Headquarters.

The General has commanded an Infantry Division on the Line of Control and also headed the Rashtriya Indian Military College during his career. Prior to taking up this appointment, he was the Additional Director General (Financial Planning) at the Army Headquarters. (ANI)

