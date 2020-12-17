Major General KJ Babu inspects Bailey Bridge at Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], December 17 (ANI): Major General KJ Babu YSM, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala sub-area on Wednesday visited the site of the Bailey Bridge constructed by the Army at Sabarimala.

The Major General inspected the condition of the bridge and ascertained its usage during post-monsoon period.

He was accompanied by Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station.



The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has allowed more devotees to visit Sabarimala Temple through the queue booking, which started from December 2.



The number of pilgrims at Sabarimala has doubled via virtual queue bookings.



According to the officials, from Monday to Friday, the limit of pilgrims has been increased from 1,000 to 2,000. Whereas on weekends, the number has been increased from 2,000 to 3,000. (ANI)

