Major incident has been averted, says Special DG CRPF on encounter in Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Special DG, Central Reserve Police Force, Zulfiqar Hassan on Friday said that a major incident has been averted with the killing of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in an encounter on Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

Hassan visited Bann Toll Plaza and told media, "Three terrorists were killed. A major incident has been averted. It seems they were fidayeen. The terrorists were going towards Srinagar".

The encounter had broken out between the security forces and terrorists earlier on Friday during the checking of vehicles near the Bann toll plaza.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh said that the three terrorists killed in the encounter which broke out in the morning on Friday, belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

"The truck was stopped by our personnel for checking. As our personnel were about to enter the truck, the terrorists opened fire and our jawans also retaliated. One of our jawans got injured in his arm due to a bullet, a terrorist was killed on the spot," Singh told reporters.

He further said, "An operation was carried out with the support of CRPF and Army. During this, two more terrorists have been killed. As per preliminary reports, they all appear to be Pakistani terrorists and belonged to JeM, this group had crossed the International Border (IB) from Dayalachak area last evening and they were on the way to Srinagar." (ANI)