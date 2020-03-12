Major port authorities bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports in India and to provide greater autonomy and flexibility in decision-making.

Introducing the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the bill has been brought after due consultations.

Responding to concerns of opposition members, he said that the bill is not aimed at privatisation of government ports.

He also said the number of labour trustees remains the same as earlier.

Opposing the introduction of the bill, Congress member Shashi Tharoor said the bill had been hastily drafted and there was not enough representation of employees in the board.

He said ports were a national property and it was important legislation to be dealt with in a "cavalier manner". He demanded that the government should redraft the bill.

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy said the government appears "determined for the privatisation of government assets".

Mandaviya said the provisions will provide the ports greater autonomy and flexibility to major ports in decision-making as they have to compete with the private sector.

The bill proposes to repeal the Major Port Trusts Act 1963. (ANI)

