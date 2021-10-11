Major reforms happening in India regarding Space Sector, Space Tech: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pointed out that major reforms were happening in India regarding Space Sector and Space Technology.

The Prime Minister said that there has never been such a decisive government in India as it is today.

"The major reforms that are happening in India today regarding Space Sector and Space Tech are a link to this. I once again congratulate all of you for the formation of the Indian Space Association - ISP, convey my best wishes," said PM Modi at the launch of the Indian Space Association (ISpA).

"Our approach to Space reforms is based on four pillars -- freedom to the private sector in innovation, the role of government as an enabler, to make youth future-ready, and to see the Space sector as a resource for the progress of common man," he added.

The ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, read the release.

ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India. (ANI)