Major rejig in AGMUT cadre: MHA transfers 6 IAS, 1 IPS officers

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre officers, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday transferred six IAS and one IPS officer.

Of the six, four have been transferred to Delhi while three have been transferred to Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Puducherry, mentions an order issued by the MHA.

The three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) transferred to Delhi are Manish Kumar Gupta (1991-batch), Sanjay Kumar Jha (2008-batch), and Arun Mishra (2010-batch). Indian Police Service (IPS) Rajendra Singh Sagar (2010-batch) has also been transferred to Delhi.



IAS officers Madhup Vyas (2000-batch), D Manikandan (2010) and Amjad Tak (2005) ha e even transferred to Mizoram, Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

Gupta and Manikandan have been transferred on "repatriation from deputation".

"With the approval of competent authority, the transfer in respect of the following IAS/IPS Officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre is ordered with immediate effect," reads the order. (ANI)

