Major relief for Delhi's auto-rickshaw drivers

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a major relief for auto-rickshaw drivers in the national capital, the Delhi government, on Wednesday, announced the discontinuance of the practice of road try test after re-calibration of auto fare meters.

"Following directions from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Department Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday announced a major relief for autorickshaw drivers of Delhi by discontinuing the practice of road try test after re-calibration of auto fare meters," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology.

It added that the Kejriwal government has also decided to issue an advisory to the manufacturers and dealers of the auto-rickshaw fare meters that they cannot charge more than Rs 400 plus applicable GST for software upgradation.

"The Minister announced that for providing relief and succor to auto-rickshaw drivers, an advisory has been issued to the manufacturers, repairers and dealers of auto-rickshaw fare meters for not charging more than Rs 400 per meter plus applicable GST for undertaking software upgradation post revision of auto fares," the release added.

The move became necessary after the Delhi government had recently revised the auto fares leading to the need for re-calibration of auto fare meters.

Auto drivers had complained about charging of exorbitant prices by manufacturers and other dealers of the fare meters and the mandatory road try test at Rewla Khanpur, Najafgarh after its installation, will lead to a loss in their earnings. (ANI)

