Major reshuffle in Kannauj police, UP, 15 officers transferred

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Kannauj police on Wednesday announced the transfer of several officers of the district police department.

As per the notification issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Kannauj, Kunwar Anupam Singh, 15 officers have been transferred and posted in different locations in the district late at night.

As many as 5 inspectors of the Kannauj Kotwali were removed. Followed by 3 each from Chibramau and Thathia, 2 from Vishungarh and one each from the Talgram and Saurikh were also removed.

Deepak Chand has been transferred from the Simaria post to the Pal Chauraha post.

Pramod Kumar has been transferred from Hazi Sharif to the Kusumkhor post under the Kannauj Police Station.

Abhinesh Kumar from Saraimeera has been transferred to the Gursahaiganj post.

Radheshyam has been transferred from the Vishnugarh Police Station to Saurikh Police Station.

Tarun Singh has been transferred from the Kannauj Police Station to the Saraimeera post.

Ashish Kumar from Kasba Post under Talgram Police Station has been transferred to Hazi Sharif.



Ajab Singh from Mandi post under Chibramau Police Station has been transferred to Saurikh Police Station.

Vinod Kumar from Chibramau Police Station has been transferred to the Kunwarpur Kandoli post.

Brijmohan Pal has been transferred from the Kusumkhor post to the Simaria post.

Ashutosh Yadav, from the Thathia Police Station, has been transferred to Vishnugarh Police Station.

Ram Singh has been transferred to the Mandi post under Chibramau Police Station from the Saurikh Police Station.

Shekhar Saini of the Sursi post under Thathia Police Station has been transferred to Kasba Post under Talgram Police Station.

Brijpal Singh, of the Kunwarpur Kandoli post, has been transferred to Kachehri under the Kannauj Police station.

Gaurav Kumar has been transferred from the Pal Chauraha post to the Sursi post under Thathia Police Station.

Raj Kumar Patwa has been transferred from the Vishnugarh Police Station to the Indragarh police station.

The officers were advised to follow the order immediately and ensure the sending of the compliance report, along with the report number of their departure and arrival immediately.

As per the official notification, the officers were transferred in the public interest and the transfers and postings will be implemented with immediate effect. (ANI)

