Major terror attack averted with busting of pro-Khalistan module linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force: Punjab Police

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 15 (ANI): Punjab Police said it has averted a major terror attack by busting a pro-Khalistan terror module and arrest of two accused with links to the banned terror outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative who is currently lodged in Amritsar jail.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the Pakistan-backed module was busted on the basis of specific inputs about the plans of certain pro-Khalistan elements trying to launch terror attacks in Punjab.

Following the inputs, the Punjab Police had launched a drive to ensure frisking and checking of those entering the State, thus leading to the arrest of Harjeet Singh and Shamsher Singh, both residents of Mianpur village, Tarn Taran district.

The duo was nabbed at the check post near Hotel Jashan on Rajpura-Sirhind road.

Six weapons, including one 9 mm pistol, four .32 calibre pistols and one .32 revolver, along with live rounds of ammunition and several mobiles were seized from the duo.



A case under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 has been registered at the Sadar police station following the arrest.

During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed they received four weapons from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and two were received from Safidon, Jind district, Haryana, according to the DGP.

The police also revealed that the duo is also wanted in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case registered in Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan, in Tarn Taran.

It was also revealed that the duo was planning a major terror attack in Punjab along with five other criminals, Shubhdeep Singh (Amritsar), Amritpal Singh Baath (Tarn Taran), Randeep Singh (Amritsar), Goldy, and Ashu (Karnal, Haryana).

According to the Punjab DGP, Shubhdeep Singh was an active KZF militant who had been arrested in September 2019 with a China-made drone from Amritsar Rural district. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last year filed a charge sheet against Shubhdeep along with eight others at a special NIA court in Mohali.

The case was in connection with KZF chief, Ranjeet Singh, along with a Germany based KZF operative smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives and fake Indian currency notes into India using drones from Pakistan.

Randeep Singh, another criminal, also disclosed that he was wanted by the SSOC Amritsar in a case related to attempt to murder, drug smuggling and Arms Act of 2014. (ANI)

