Major terror incident averted as 10-12 kgs IED recovered in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 (ANI): Police on Sunday said they averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In the month of June, a similar incident was reported.

A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered a 15 kg IED in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two terrorist associates involved in the terror crime.



In this connection, the joint team also arrested two terrorist associates identified as Mohammad Younis Mir son of Parvaiz Ahmad Mir and Jan Mohammad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie, both residents of the village Armullah Pulwama.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Litter and further investigation has been initiated. (ANI)









