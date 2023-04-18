Majority of passenger complaints related to flight problems and baggage: DGCA

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Flight problems and baggage comprised the majority of a total of 347 passenger complaints received by the scheduled domestic airlines during March this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in a report.

The air traffic report for March month was released by DGCA on Tuesday.

The report states further that in March, this year, a total of 347 passenger-related complaints were received by scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for March 2023 has been around 0.27. The major reasons for complaints are flight problems and baggage, the report states, adding that the airlines received a total of 347 complaints, of which 343 (approx.99 per cent) have been addressed.



Further, according to the aviation regulator, a total of 38.6 per cent of complaints were about flight-related problems, while 22.2 per cent were related to baggage problems. The refund-related problems were just 11.5 per cent.

"Refund and Staff behaviour related complaints have seen significant improvement in the last three months. In January, there were 23.7 per cent of complaints related to refunds have come down to 11.5. Similarly, complaints related to staff behaviour that was 8.9 per cent in January have come to 4 per cent," read the report.

The report states further that the maximum number of complaints were received by Air India (106), followed by Spicejet (100) and IndiGo (66).

Out of 347 complaints that were received, all except four that are pending Air India and Alliance Air, have been addressed. (ANI)

