Majority of universities across country to conduct examination as per UGC guidelines

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [india], July 16 (ANI): In view of COVID-19, the majority of the universities across the country are going to conduct examinations as per the revised guidelines issued by University Grant Commission (UGC) on July 6.

Recently Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan opposed UGC guidelines to conduct final year examination.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain told ANI that it is "necessary" to conduct final year examinations as per revised guidelines.

"Many universities of the country have either conducted the examinations or are in the process of conducting the examinations. UGC has requested all the states to review and conduct the examinations by September 30 at their level. UGC has given three options -- online, offline and a blended mode," said Jain.

"Response received from the universities with regard to conduct of examination in response to UGC Guidelines as on July 15, 2020, that universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of the examination. Response received from 640 universities (120 deemed universities, 229 private universities, 40 central universities and 251 state universities). Out of the 640 universities, 454 universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct," UGC said in a statement.

As per the UGC statement, "182 have already conducted examination (online/offline), 234 are planning to conduct examination (online/offline/blended mode) in August/September, 38 are planning to conduct the examination as per the directions of the relevant statutory council(s) and 177 universities are yet to decide on the conduct of the examination."

UGC further stated that in the case of 27 private universities, which were established during 2019-20 to till date, the first batch is yet to become eligible for the final examination.

Revised guidelines were issued by the UGC on July 6, 2020, on the conduct of examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

