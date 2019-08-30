Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
Make dengue free Delhi campaign a mass movement: CM Kejriwal

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs and councillors at his residence to discuss the campaign launched by the Delhi government against Dengue and appealed the party workers to turn the campaign into a mass movement.
CM Kejriwal sought suggestions and inputs from the participants in the meeting to encourage adoption of this campaign.
"In 2015, there were 15,867 cases of dengue and 60 deaths. In 2018, we have brought this down to 2,798 cases and 4 deaths. This year, the number of deaths so far is 0. I am confident that through this campaign we can defeat dengue in Delhi. We have to make it a mass movement and involve all people," Kejriwal said.
Titled '10Hafte, 10Baje, 10Minute', the initiative will begin from September 1 and will conclude on November 15.
"For the next ten weeks, every Sunday morning, every one of us will check our own homes to make sure there is no standing clean water because the dengue mosquito only breeds in such water. This will need just ten minutes every Sunday, but these ten minutes will go a long way towards protecting our families from dengue," he said.
Mundka MLA Suhkbir Dalal said that party leaders should carry a bottle of oil with them to demonstrate people how the oil can be used to cover the surface of standing water.
Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti said he will engage Mohalla networks in his constituency to participate in the initiative and bring RWAs on board.
Chief Minister Kejriwal said the government will bring all government schools and RWAs on board and ask them to contribute in the campaign.
"A meeting will be called soon with these stakeholders to discuss their participation. We will also involve our School Management Committees to take part in this campaign," he said. (ANI)

